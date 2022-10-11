UCL: AC Milan Vs Chelsea 0 – 2 – (Live)

Chelsea will be bidding to make it a quick fire double over AC Milan when they head to San Siro in the Champions League on Tuesday night.

The Blues recorded a 3-0 victory over the Serie A giants at Stamford Bridge last week, which moved them into second spot in Group E, level on points with third-placed Milan, while Red Bull Salzburg top the section.

Milan were far from their best at Stamford Bridge last week, with the Serie A outfit struggling to get going for the majority of the contest, and it proved to be a routine win for Chelsea, with Wesley Fofana, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Reece James on the scoresheet.

Stefano Pioli’s side opened their Group E campaign with a 1-1 draw against Salzburg on September 6 before recording a 3-1 victory over Dinamo Zagreb in their second match.

The defeat at Chelsea has seen them drop into third, but it is such a tight group at this stage, with just two points separating Dinamo Zagreb in fourth from Salzburg at the summit.

Milan have not progressed to the knockout round of the Champions League since 2013-14, but they have won this competition on seven occasions, which makes them the second-most successful team in the history of the tournament behind Real Madrid, who lifted their 14th trophy last term.

The Red and Blacks will enter this match off the back of a morale-boosting victory over Juventus in Serie A on Saturday night, with Fikayo Tomori and Brahim Diaz on the scoresheet against a disappointing Old Lady, and the result has left them in fourth position in the table, one point off leaders Atalanta BC.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related