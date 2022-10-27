UCL: Ajax Vs Liverpool 0 – 3 – (Full Time)

Liverpool need a point to progress to the Champions League knockout stages when they face Ajax in Amsterdam on Wednesday.

The hosts, meanwhile, must beat Jurgen Klopp’s side in order to remain in the competition, as they trail the 2018-19 champions by six points with only two games remaining in Group A.

AJAX

Out: Ahmetcan Kaplan (knee)

Doubtful: Devyne Rensch (knock), Kenneth Taylor (knock), Mohamed Ihattaren (fitness)

Sports Mole’s predicted XI: Pasveer; Sanchez, Timber, Bassey, Blind; Klaassen, Alvarez, Berghuis; Tadic, Kudus, Bergwijn

LIVERPOOL

Out: Joel Matip, Diogo Jota (both calf), Luis Diaz (knee), Arthur (muscle), Naby Keita, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain (both unregistered)

Doubtful: Darwin Nunez (hamstring), Thiago Alcantara (ear infection), Ibrahima Konate (muscle)

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related