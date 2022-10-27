UCL: Ajax Vs Liverpool 0 – 3 – (Full Time)

Liverpool need a point to progress to the Champions League knockout stages when they face Ajax in Amsterdam on Wednesday.
The hosts, meanwhile, must beat Jurgen Klopp’s side in order to remain in the competition, as they trail the 2018-19 champions by six points with only two games remaining in Group A.
AJAX
Out: Ahmetcan Kaplan (knee)
Doubtful: Devyne Rensch (knock), Kenneth Taylor (knock), Mohamed Ihattaren (fitness)
Sports Mole’s predicted XI: Pasveer; Sanchez, Timber, Bassey, Blind; Klaassen, Alvarez, Berghuis; Tadic, Kudus, Bergwijn
LIVERPOOL
Out: Joel Matip, Diogo Jota (both calf), Luis Diaz (knee), Arthur (muscle), Naby Keita, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain (both unregistered)
Doubtful: Darwin Nunez (hamstring), Thiago Alcantara (ear infection), Ibrahima Konate (muscle)