UCL: Borussia Dortmund Vs Manchester City Today At 8pm

The Citizens carried their dominance from the Premier League to the CL, and comfortably sit at the top of the table. This Tuesday they are pitted against the second-placed Borussia Dortmund, and a win could confirm themselves as the group champions.

The reason being, they have a lead of three points at the top of the table, and one more victory would put them six points clear, with a single game week remaining.

This year seems like the best chance for Pep Guardiola and his boys to go after European glory. They have an in-form and immensely talented squad. And their results so far have built extraordinary momentum as well.

In fact, they have a 100% winning record in the Champions League till now, barring a single draw. They also scored the most number of goals in the group, and conceded the least. Note that they have a combined scorecard of 11-1 so far.

Meanwhile, Dortmund are yet to hit top form this season. They did register some impressive wins along the way, but consistency has always been an issue for them.

They dropped a lot of points along the way, and also conceded goals in huge numbers. Moreover, they already lost the reverse fixture against the EPL title-holders, and this Tuesday they are under immense pressure to go after a win.

This is not at all a good setup when you are pitted against Pep’s team, and the Spaniard would know just how to take advantage of this.

