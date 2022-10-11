UCL: FC Copenhagen Vs Manchester City 0 – 0 – (Live)

Josep Guardiola, Man City coach, on facing Copenhagen again: “We play one week later and they have pride and they want to perform. But at the same time, we have a chance to conclude our qualification for the next stage and we are going to try tomorrow.”

Jacob Neestrup, Copenhagen coach: “City will undoubtedly have a lot of possession again, but hopefully we will have more sequences where we have the ball on our own feet, and here it is important that we are a little calmer on the ball, because that way we can also take away 4-5% of their possession and have a slightly closer game than last time. And then we play in Parken in front of our own fans, and of course that also makes a difference.”

Two goals from Erling Haaland – one with his first touch of the game – and further strikes from Riyad Mahrez and Julian Alvarez help Manchester City ease to Champions League Group G victory over FC Copenhagen at the Etihad Stadium.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related