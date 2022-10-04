UCL: Liverpool Vs Rangers Today At 8pm

With their 2-1 win against Ajax last month representing Liverpool’s only win in their last four matches in all competitions, Jurgen Klopp may be relieved to have a European fixture on the horizon when Rangers visit Merseyside in midweek.

Klopp’s side showed great character to turn a 2-0 deficit on its head by leading Brighton & Hove Albion 3-2 at Anfield on Saturday, but the Reds could not hold onto a vital victory as Leandro Trossard sealed his hat-trick late on in the game.

The draw leaves Liverpool with only two wins from seven league games so far this season, but they will hope to make up ground on Napoli in Group A by beating Rangers on Tuesday.

With Napoli and Ajax facing each other back-to-back in the next two matchdays, Klopp will be targeting six points from their two matches against the Scottish Premiership and Europa League runners-up, who undoubtedly represent the weakest team in the group.

However, a team winning football matches as infrequently as Liverpool of late cannot afford any complacency to set in ahead of Tuesday’s fixture, even if they may not require their very best performance levels to claim a win.

