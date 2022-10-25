UCL: Red Bull Salzburg Vs Chelsea 1 – 2 – (Live)

Chelsea team news

Chelsea will be without injured quartet Reece James, Wesley Fofana, Kalidou Koulibaly and N’Golo Kante against Red Bull Salzburg.

James and Fofana are sidelined with knee injuries, while Kante faces months out with a hamstring issue.

According to head coach Graham Potter, Koulibaly’s issue is “not too serious” but he did not travel to Austria for the Champions League Group E fixture.

Red Bull Salzburg team news

Injury-hit Red Bull Salzburg will hope to boost their own aspirations of reaching the last 16 of the Champions League ahead of concluding the group phase next week away to Serie A champions AC Milan.

Their cause is not helped by the injury absences of Nicolas Capaldo (knee), Fernando (thigh), Sekou Koita (thigh) and Samson Tijani (leg), while Bernardo (illness), Dijon Kameri (shoulder), Oumar Solet (thigh) and Andreas Ulmer (adductors) are doubts.

