‘Japa’: UK Considering Tougher Rules As Nigerians Bring Highest Number Of Relatives

The United Kingdom is considering tightening the rules on how many relatives migrants can bring into the country.

According to Daily Mail, UK, it has been discovered that Nigerian migrants bring in the highest number of dependants when compared to other groups of migrants.

Government sources said the Home Secretary, Suella Braverman was considering tightening the rules on dependants after Home Office immigration figures showed a “surprising inconsistency” across different nationalities coming to the UK to work and study.

Based on the Home Office report, Nigerians accounted for 40% of all dependants who accompanied foreign students in the 12 months to June – despite Nigerian students making up just 7% of all foreign students in that period.

Some 34,000 Nigerians were given study visas in the UK, bringing with them a total of 31,898 dependants. A similar ratio was recorded for work visas, with 8,972 Nigerians issued with one in the 12 months to June bringing with them 8,576 dependants.

By comparison, 114,837 Chinese students who came to the UK last year brought with them a total of 401 dependants – while 93,049 Indian students came to Britain with 24,916 dependants, the figures show.



