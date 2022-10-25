‘Unavailability Of Results: What Are My Chances If I Sue A School For This Reason?’

Greetings to you all,

This month of October makes it complete 3 years since I wore graduation cardigan, poured water all over my body and wrote “done and dusted” on my white top, celebrating that I am a graduate but I am yet to see my result.

Although I am not the only but this dribbling from exam’s officer to the HOD to the school senate to the DVC’s office is just too much for me. These people seem not to realize the pains I am going through as a result of my inability to lay man hands on my certificate.

Where is my final approved result?

Exam’s officer would say he’s working on the result (3years on)

HOD would say the result is with him and he has sent it to the school senate/DVC for approval

DVC office would say no such result on their desk

HOD would say again DVC returned the result for corrections

Exam’s officer would say again he is till working on the result

Exam’s officer would say again bring money for your mobilization, the result has been signed and approved and I would pay the money but won’t see anything.

Stories upon stories.

Part of us who graduated that 2019 have gone for NYSC and returned and yet the exact position of the result for those of us remaining cannot be said.

I have lost great opportunities all these while. I have been in serious pains, hardship and thinking too much (almost in depression) about my unemployed status. I have even become source of mockery and gossip to the people around.

It is not even as if I wouldn’t get a job. But where is my result so I can apply for certificate and get a job and move on with my life?

Please I need legal advice on this matter. I’m considering suing the department and the institution at large for damages.

WHAT ARE MY CHANCES?

