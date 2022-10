https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dPE6X6pYCPE

Unknown assailants have attacked a police unit at Ndianiche Obinetiti community, along the Akokwa-Arondizuogu road, Arondizuogu, Ideato North LGA, Imo State. The assailants were said to have chased down the police team and opened fire on them killing one instantly and leaving the other in critical condition.

Some onlookers also claim that cash was carted away by the attackers.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related