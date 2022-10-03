Update: Suicidal Nigerian Lady Stable And Receiving Treatment At The Hospital – Family And Friends Say

The young Nigerian woman, Onwuzuruike Chidera, who posted suicidal notes on Facebook is currently receiving treatment at the hospital, NaijaCover Reports.

Chidera, who is said to be battling depression, had on Sunday, October 2, posted the notes on her Facebook wall, As Sighted By NaijaCover, Saying that “they are here to take her home”

Her friend, Chukwudi Iwuchukwu, confirmed the latest development on Monday.

“Thank you my sister Linda for taking up the story. Onwuzuruike Chdera is fine now and receiving treatment at the hospital.” he wrote.

A Message Posted on her wall says she is stable and surrounded by family members and friends.

“Apologies for not being able to take all your calls. The latest is that she’s been having some health challenges. She’s stable now, with family members, colleagues and friends,” the message read.

“Good evening to you all. Thanks for your show of love and concern. Family members and colleagues at work are with CHIDERA now. She is stable. Pls pray for her full recovery. God bless you all”

Meanwhile, in a Father’s Day message to her Dad, Chidera, who graduated with First Class, revealed she was diagnosed of schizophrenia.

“When I was first diagnosed of schizophrenia, this man cried so much that I got scared. He went to the Holy Eucharist with me everyday and prayed for me for roughly one month,” the message partly read.

“My father, God bless him, is the kind of father I won’t trade in him for another.

I know people would want Dangote and Otedola to be their father and be less appreciative of the one God gave to them! That’s being ungrateful!

“I could still see my father’s smile on my graduation day! We have our squabbles and misunderstandings but he is still my father and will always be! He is “Nna Chidera First Class” I was the first to get it in my family. I did it for my Father who always wanted to be a lawyer as a child too! I might not be a Lawyer but I am thriving in my field and thanks to this man who believed that training me was not a waste. Fathers matter.”

Source: https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=pfbid02J42kZjTLkCXELZmf5LEZLCNC5Ard5U5Uzc8yqind44NhPk7uBkUY9pyMiq6xjtSrl&id=100050137794191

Previous thread https://www.nairaland.com/7363333/panic-nigerian-lady-leaves-suicidal

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related