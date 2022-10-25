Video Of A White South African Teacher Dancing In School Goes Viral

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wiVtHCJNPpg

A South African teacher from Pretoria has gone viral after nailing the TikTok ‘Robot Boii Salary Salary Challenge’, with over 7 million views.

In the viral video, the teacher referred to as ‘Mrs Bullock’ displayed her great dance moves to an amapiano song while students were cheering and filming.

Later in the video, a student also joins the teacher in the viral dance and together the two execute the robot challenge.

‘Mrs Bullock’ not only does the dance moves but embodies the entire song with her confidence and appropriate facial expressions.

The teacher was also dubbed the ‘Best Teacher in the World’ in the caption shared along with the video.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related