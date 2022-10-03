Video Of Bola Tinubu On A Workout Bicycle

Tinubu’s Fitness Video Tears The Internet As Haterz Photoshop’s Jagaban As An Ice Cream Seller(Vid

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=60qYgnWBSKg

See How Tinubu’s Fitness Video Is Causing Huge Debate Online

On Your Marks, Get Set MOVE… This is the mood right now with Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the All Progressives Congress presidential candidate.

A video of the former Lagos State Governor in the gym went viral last night, and one thing that stood out was his fitness and good looks.

This election no go easy at all, Tinubu has practically proven that he is Hale and Hearty and ready to bulldoze anybody out of the way.

One thing wey burst my head na the soundtrack wey dem use take follow up with the Video, Organize by Mr Money… Asake.

I SWEAR DOWN, Tinibu killed the song with his fresh looks and precise steps, so much so that haters quickly edited the video to show Tinubu riding a Fan Milk Bicycle. The City Boy is on his way.

No be who strong dey sell Ice Cream UPADAN?

See the video that has shattered the dreams of haters below…

Source iReporteronline

https://ireporteronline.com.ng/blog/tinubu-tears-the-internet-with-his-fitness-ahead-of-campaign-electionsvideo/

