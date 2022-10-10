Video Of Unknown Gunmen Attack On Inyi Police Division, Enugu (Pics, Video)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5zbNOqxNxf4

Secessionist militiamen yesterday attacked the Inyi Police Division situated at Oji River LGA, Enugu state, burning the facility and killing officers on duty. The militiamen who came in two vehicles were said to have operated for nearly an hour unchallenged during which time they announced to onlookers of the community to entertain no fear as their target were men of the Nigerian Police.

They later drove away as seen in the video.

One civilian was unfortunately also gunned down during the attack.

