Videos & Photos As Atiku/Okowa Campaign In Uyo

By   On  In Latest, News Leave a comment 

Atiku shuts down Uyo and huge crowd attend PDP Presidential Campaign Rally.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Lgrsxf_Yu8Y

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EOdAbnsbdi0

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Gistmaster
Generated by Feedzy
%d bloggers like this: