Warriors Will Rise From Brothels, Night Clubs, Cultist Dens

Don’t Look Down On The Prostitutes, Yahoo Boys, Lesbians, Etc

Many of us hate immoral and sinful people, particularly due to the negative impacts of their bad actions. The prostitutes, yahoo boys, ritualists, drunkers, armed robbers, kidnappers, rapists, immoral, and so on.

Nevertheless, while they will suffer for their actions, the perfect Will of God is that none should perish but all should get saved through faith in Christ Jesus. “The Lord is not slack concerning His promise, as some count slackness, but is longsuffering toward us, not willing that any should perish but that all should come to repentance” (2 Peter 3:9)

And from prophecies in scripture, many sinners will eventually embrace Jesus as Lord and Savior before they die (or before the rapture comes), and will be part of the multitudes worshipping God in heaven.

Therefore, while you should dislike the sinfulness of these sinners (who will soon become saints by God’s grace), don’t hate them in themselves, but should seek how to help them repent of their sinful ways.

If you are doing anything sinful right now, Jesus is not giving up on you, but He is ready to forgive you and make you a new creature. God has a good future for you and He will turn your life around for good. It doesn’t matter how bad you have been living, Jesus wants to give you a fresh start today.

Simply say this prayer with sincerity:

“LORD JESUS, I believe in my heart that You died for me and You raised on the third day for my justification. And so I confess with my mouth that You are my Lord and Savior. From today, I belong to the family of God. Thank You for giving me eternal life.”

If you need assistance, you can contact me.

Now, let me say something prophetically (let the reader understand). In these last days, some of the greatest kingdom functionaries God will use will come from the sinful clubs and brothels and all of those evil places.

One of the reasons is this. Some sinners you see today were once walking faithfully with God before backsliding. Those days when they were still serving God, they were blessed them with different supernatural abilities, and they were also able to cut some divine covenants with God. Meaning, some of them carry some special grace that many current Christians don’t even have yet.

Currently, due to their sinfulness, those divine blessings seem to be dead. However, God did not take these things away from them, since the gifts of God are without repentance.

Therefore, many of the prostitutes, Yahoo boys, armed robbers, and other immoral people, have some supernatural heritages deep inside and over them, which God will resurrect in these last days when they turn back to Him, and these things are pivotal for the last day move of God.

On the other hand, the fresh set of sinners who have never known the LORD before now, are now going to come into the kingdom in these last days with a supernatural hunger and eagerness after their respective encounters with Jesus. This hunger will be a big weapon to extend the frontiers of God’s kingdom and actualize His eternal plans.

Warriors Will Rise From Brothels, Night Clubs, Cultist dens, Etc

Therefore, those of us that are for Jesus, please don’t give up on these immoral and sinful people. Be encouraged to increase your evangelistic efforts (via going out to preach, sponsoring evangelistic initiatives with your resources, and most importantly interceding for these sinners).

God bless you.

https://www.sundayakanni.com/2022/09/dont-look-down-on-prostitutes-yahoo.html?m=1

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related