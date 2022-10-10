We Don’t Have Salary Issues In Bauchi, Says Labour Leader

Abdulllahi Hassan is the Bauchi State Chairman, Senior Civil Servants Association.

In this interview, he debunked claims that the state government under Governor Bala Mohammed is owing workers salaries, insisting that it is unfounded rumour peddled by uninformed people.

Excerpts:

What in your capacity, would you say about the salary situation in Bauchi State?

The truth is that workers in Bauchi State should only be grateful to government for prompt payment of salaries as at when due. Workers in Bauchi are not owed salaries for even a single months; all salaries are paid promptly and diligently.

But It is usual everywhere for disgruntled elements to always pretend not to see anything good with any effort by Government no matter how well intended.

These are people with negative mindsets and they are found everywhere. And there are some here and there who experience minor delays due to problems with their PSN number or with their bank account information, or instances of death and other issues.

To overcome such issues, Government has directed that they be duly reported every month and whenever or wherever they manifest. Such issues are therefore resolved promptly though with a little delay for the affected officers.

Which is the competent body expected to raise issues regarding salary payments in the state?

In reality, the organized Labour is the only legitimate body that can competently raise any issue that concerns workers wages and other welfare matters.

We as leaders of Labour unions are quite aware of the government efforts towards meeting its obligations to workers in the State. I can tell you as representatives of Labour in Bauchi, nor salary is owed any worker by government.

Is there a basis for comparison between Bauchi and other states in terms of payment of workers benefits?

Like I pointed out earlier, the Bauchi State Government has lived up to its obligations to workers. We owe the government gratitude and can only wish it well. We are aware that most other states have not been able to meet their obligations on payment of the minimum wage of N30,000.

Even most of the states that started paying the minimum wage have inadvertently reversed to the old rate and some even pay lower according to them, due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the economy.

But fortunately for us in Bauchi, the government has remained true to its commitment with the payment of the N30,000 minimum wage despite the impact of the pandemic. And already a report has been submitted to the state government on salary reforms and ways of permanently resolving all issues around salaries.

How would you shed light on the salary situation in the state generally?

Most people are not really informed as to the processes government go through to meet its obligations regarding salaries, yet, they venture comments from that uninformed position.

They are mostly ignorant of a process called FAAC and how it operates. They are not aware of the procedures around the efforts by state governments to access the monthly federal allocations.

If state governments were to go by the strict procedures demanded by FAAC, they would never have been able to pay their workers wages. But the Bauchi Government has remained resolute in spite of all the odds to protect the well-being of its workers and uphold the integrity of Labour. It often goes out of its way to commit banks to release funds for Salaries pending clearance with the FAAC.

What is your take on claims that every ministry or establishment in the state is responsible for payment of its staff salaries?

I challenge you as a journalist to verify this by visiting the Situation Room at the office of the Head of Service and get first hand information about the process.

I assure you that you will discover that every establishment pays its staff. It is therefore the sole responsibility of every establishment to access its staff salaries and effect payment. Every ministry of government or establishment is therefore responsible for the prompt payment of its staff salaries or otherwise.

To ensure the smooth running of this arrangement, four senior officials have been selected from each ministry to perform duties of verification of staff information, uploading of relevant data and authorization of payment. This is indeed a commendable initiative by the Bauchi state government.

How would you react to criticisms by some people on the social media regarding non-payment of salaries in the state?

It is well known that some unscrupulous elements have turned the social media into an avenue for disseminating all sorts of trash.

Recently, we saw on the social media one “BalanGoggo62” impersonating as official of the NLC and lying that the Bauchi Government is owing its workers eight months salaries.

I state categorically here that we do not know such a man and he is not among us nor was he speaking for the NLC or Bauchi workers for that matter. It is important for people to get their facts straight before venturing public commentaries.

You know, just like the police, people wrongly, or sometimes mischievously accuse the NLC of being inactive and doing nothing to checkmate the authorities.

They fail to understand that most wars are ultimately decided on the table and not on the battlefield.

Every dispute is resolved by dialogue and not by confrontation, not by making noise and criticizing governments on social media platforms. This is counterproductive.

We at NLC go round every state in the Federation and we know the conditions of Labour in each state. Without the need to mention names, we do know of a state in which workers are paid just N8000 and its government is being widely acclaimed.

Here in Bauchi the workers especially those at lower cadres can only be grateful to the government unless those who would rather be unnecessarily mischievous.

At the moment, those on grade levels 1 to 6 are the major beneficiaries of the N30,000 minimum wage while efforts are ongoing to get on board those on levels 7 and above.

Let me tell you a story. I once saw a farmer and a labourer quarreling over payment for work done for the farmer. I then heard the farm owner tell the labourer that the Bauchi State Government was responsible for not paying his salaries which was why he could not afford to pay for the Labour on his farm.

I moved closer and introduced myself as NLC official and requested the farmer’s relevant work references so I can intervene with government over his unpaid salary.

The man cowed and admitted he was not in the civil service. That is how people hide under false non-payment of salaries by Government and avoid responsibility.

People must learn to speak truth about government I am a leaving witness when under military rule woekers were forced to be screened under soldiers whips, yet today people are portraying governments screening exercise in bad light.

And in reality, all those who make the most noise today, are among those found wanting during screening exercises.

Just recently, one of the mischief makers was heard saying that the Bauchi State Government could not pay salaries because of Atiku Abubakar’s visit to the state.

This is really ridiculous; otherwise how can a family go hungry just because they received a visitor?

I am not here to whitewash the government but everyone is by now aware that Bauchi has undergone tremendous transformation.

This could not have been possible without the committed dedication of those assembled by Governor Bala Mohammed to assist in accomplishing his vision for the state.

Source: https://streetreporters.ng/2022/10/10/we-dont-have-salary-issues-in-bauchi-says-labour-leader/

