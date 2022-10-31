We have not formally released our Manifesto. I will do so personally. It seems an earlier draft copy under review has made its way into the public space. Until I release the approved and final draft, please disregard what is being circulated. -PO
https://twitter.com/PeterObi/status/1587009257005875200
We Have Not Formally Released Our Manifesto – Peter Obi
