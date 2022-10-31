We Have Not Formally Released Our Manifesto – Peter Obi

By   On  In Latest, News Leave a comment 

We have not formally released our Manifesto. I will do so personally. It seems an earlier draft copy under review has made its way into the public space. Until I release the approved and final draft, please disregard what is being circulated. -PO

https://twitter.com/PeterObi/status/1587009257005875200

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Gistmaster
Generated by Feedzy
%d bloggers like this: