Political support groups loyal to Vice President Yemi Osinbajo have declared support for the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC,Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

The Coordinator of one of the groups, identified as Drone Marshall Support Group, Alwan Hassan, in a video, which has now gone viral on social media, led the groups to a meeting with Tinubu in Abuja on Wednesday.

He said, “In making this arrangements of three different support groups that campaign for for Osinbajo pre-primaries, we made consultations with your friends and your enemies.

“All of them speak on one good quality about you, and agreed that you stood out on being patient and that strength of whosoever offends you in politics,” he added.

Speaking on the development, Tinubu described the move as important, saying there was nothing against him (Tinubu).

He stated, “I have been to his house after the primary. I have seen him on the day of goodwill message to the retreat organised by the President. I’m a man, who forgives.”

The APC presidential candidate had earlier promised to work with everyone to make Nigeria better.

https://www.vanguardngr.com/2022/10/video-we-plead-for-forgiveness-osinbajo-groups-declare-support-for-tinubu/

