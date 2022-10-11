We Will Beg Obasanjo To Support Tinubu’s Presidential Bid – Senator Ogunlewe

A former Minister of Works, Senator Adeseye Ogunlewe has expressed confidence that former president, Olusegun Obasanjo will back Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2023 presidential election.

Even though the former president has not publicly endorsed any presidential candidate, his body language tends towards Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party.

Last month, Obasanjo also warned supporters of Tinubu who claimed that he has endorsed him after a meeting between both men in Abeokuta, the Ogun state capital.

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, who was present at the meeting between Obasanjo and Tinubu was a sign of victory for Tinubu come 2023.

However, speaking with DAILY INDEPENDENT, Ogunlewe said Yoruba elders will beg Obasanjo and prevail on him to support Tinubu’s presidential bid.

“Obasanjo will support Tinubu at the end of the day. Nobody should worry about that. We will beg him to support us. The first thing you must do is to canvass your position and let him know that you are better than the other person. Obasanjo is a reasonable person”.

“ Persuade him and show what you can do and he will follow you. It is when your stuff is low that is when he cannot support you. You must match him with intelligence because the Obasanjo I know will never follow you blindly”.

“There is no sentiment in choosing our leaders again. We have experimented enough. Countries that are at par with us 20 years ago are now far ahead of us. Somebody must restore the glory of this country. If we don’t elect a credible person as president in 2023, we are going to be in trouble. I am so optimistic that with a president like Bola Tinubu choosing the best team, Nigeria’s lost glory will be restored,” he said.

https://independent.ng/well-beg-obasanjo-to-support-tinubus-presidential-bid-ogunlewe/

