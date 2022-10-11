We Will Offer Professional Guidance On Lekki Airport – NCAA

The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority[b] (NCAA) says it will offer professional guidance on the proposed Lekki airport in Lagos, in line with its regulations and in the interest of safety.

[/b]

Mr Sam Adurogboye, the General Manager, Public Affairs of NCAA, said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria in Lagos on Monday.

Recall that the Special Adviser Lagos State Governor on Public Private Partnerships (PPP), Mr Ope George, on Thursday expressed the state’s readiness to construct a new airport on the Lekki axis.

George revealed that the Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu-led government had sought and obtained approval from the Federal Government for the construction of the new airport in Lagos.

He said thst the project, expected to take off in 2023, would be constructed on 3,500 hectares of land.

Reacting to the development, Adurigboye assured that the aviation regulatory body would monitor the project from beginning to end when the time comes.

“NCAA is not opposed to developmental strides, and the initial approval comes from the Federal Ministry of Aviation, while NCAA also gives its approval.

“We will also supervise it from beginning to the end and certify it okay before the usage of the airport” he said.

Adurogboye said building an airport around the axis meant infrastructure development, which was good for the economy, the community and the state where it is situated.

Meanwhile, an aviation expert, retired Group Capt. John Ojikutu, commenting on the state government’s plan, said Lagos deserved a second airport.

He, however, said that the plan had been on for a long time and wondered why it was taking so long to begin it.

Ojikutu, who is the Secretary of Aviation Round Table (ART), said that the state’s plan came to light during the tenure of former Lagos governor, Mr Babatunde Fashola.

The ART is a non-governmental organisation established to advocate air safety and security in all areas of the aviation sector.

https://www.vanguardngr.com/2022/10/how-well-handle-proposed-lekki-airport-ncaa/amp/

