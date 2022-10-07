We Will Review Appeal Court’s Ruling, Decide On Next Action – ASUU

The Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU has said it would review the judgement of the Appeal Court that ordered the union to end its strike, to determine its next line of action.

DAILY POST had reported that the appeal court on Friday ordered the union to return to work as earlier ordered by the National Industrial Court with immediate effect.

In reaction to the fresh court judgement, ASUU President, Professor Emmanuel Osodeke, told DAILY POST that the union is yet to officially receive the Appeal Court ruling.

He said the union would after receiving the judgement, go through the document with its lawyers and decide on its next line of action.

He said, “We have not received the ruling, when we get it, we will review it with our lawyer and then we can take the next step”.

DAILY POST recalls that the Federal Government, following its inability to reach a truce with the university lecturer, dragged ASUU to the National Industrial Court on September 11.

The court on September 24, ordered the striking lecturers to return to class while negotiation with the Federal Government continues.

Miffed by the ruling, the union headed to the appellate court to appeal the ruling.

