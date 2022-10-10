Weird MC Pictured With Peter Obi In Manchester

Nigerian veteran singer and rapper, Weird MC has posted a picture of herself with Peter Obi in one of the latter’s question and answer engagements with Nigerians in diaspora in Manchester, United Kingdom.

The ace singer also tweets about how impressed she is about Obi’s humility.

Endorsement?

At the Q and A Session today in London with @PeterObi one thing I observed was that the seats at the hightable were empty. HE preferred to occupy regular seats with others and was just answering questions.

#character



https://twitter.com/weirdmcofficial/status/1579296374184546310?t=_rEpppX4fxQlDaO4wm8lkQ&s=19

