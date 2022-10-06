What Breed Of Dog Is This? (Pictures)

By   On  In Latest, News Leave a comment 

The breeder said it’s Lhasa but one of the grand parents is Eskimo. Someone said it’s Ekuke that bred it

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Gistmaster
Generated by Feedzy
%d bloggers like this: