What Is Your Opinion About This Type Of Evangelism?

To begin with, I’m a Christian and also a worker in church.

I live opposite to an orthopedic native doctor house, we’ve been together for more than a decade. Forgetting our different religion, we still have a neighborhood relationship, to cut the long story short this family is doing well on their own part.

Recently, I now discovered that some so called christians are coming to the front of their house to preach against their religion. One even said it point blank that E FI OSHA TE NSIN LE (LEAVE THE IDOL YOU ARE WORSHIPPING)

For me this kind of act or attitude is wrong because first of all when you are doing a morning sermon or prayer in the streets, it’s either you stay at the junction to preach or you walk down the street while preaching or praying, not coming directly to the man’s house to preach against his religion.

The thing about this orthopedic native doctor family is that some of them are even practicing Christianity and some islam, therefore those that continue the oracle religion chose their own path.

I don’t just know why some Christians are like that, because how will it look like if masquerades invade a church trying to convert the members into tradition.

Like I always say it’s Religion that is causing problem in this world.

Lemme pause here and see your own view or opinion about this.

