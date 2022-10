What is that thing you’re very passionate about, that you’re very skillful/good at?

That something that gets you so excited to do, you can never get tired/bored of doing it?

That something you don’t mind doing for someone for free?

It could be more than one thing.

For me, my passion centers around food.

I love reading/knowing about food from other parts of the world.

I love writing about food.

I love creating/trying new recipes.

I love food styling.

I love food photography.

What is your passion?

