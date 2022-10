Hello. I am a 24 year old student. I am studying electrical engineering. I am in my 4th year. I reside in Abuja with my Mum. I just finished my IT, during which I didn’t learn anything. I need advice on what lucrative skill I can acquire during this strike period. I’ve considered programming, but we don’t have reliable electricity.

Some relevant data:

CGPA – 2nd class lower

Resources – Low

Thanks.

