What’s The Best Answer To “How Much Do You Want Us To Be Paying You”?

I have an interview with a hotel tomorrow. And on several occasions, I’ve been asked how much do you want us to be paying you?” but I couldn’t say something reasonable.

Sometimes I’d say my former workplace paid 30k/35k or just quote some random figure, but I don’t know if I’m doing it right. Though they first of all, do ask how much my transport fare is – which is #500.

Another thing, I heard hotel work is one day in, one day out (15 days total) I confirmed it in the last interview I went (but rejected the job cos the pay was low (20k). How true?

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related