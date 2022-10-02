When I Become Governor, Oyo Bus Terminals Will Be Converted To Library – Teslim

The lawmaker representing Oyo Central Senatorial District and the gubernatorial candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the forthcoming general elections, has said that if he is elected as the Governor of Oyo State, he would convert the recently commissioned bus terminals to school hostels or libraries.

The lawmaker said this during an interview on popular radio programme, Political Circuit on Fresh FM earlier on Saturday.

When asked for his comments on the bus terminal project, Folarin tagged them wasteful saying that if elected governor of the state, he will set up a team of advisers who can make use of the terminals for better things like school hostels or libraries.

The Senator also said that if he is elected as governor, he would take better care of the police as he said they complain of neglect by the current administration.

Speaking on his impact as a sitting Senator in Oyo Central, Folarin noted that the primary job of a legislator is to make laws.

He said: “The primary job of a legislator is to make laws and we are also in a position to intervene if we like because there are federal agencies that we can approach and influence things in your state.

“So, in terms of bills, the two most important bills I have sponsored and which I’ve get to see to the end is the upgrade of the Special College of Education in Oyo to a university. It will be completed before I leave office next year. Also the Nigerian Content Bill is another bill I sponsored.

“I also was part of the team that wrote the doctrine of necessity after President Yar’Adua died”, he added.



Source: https://oyoaffairs.net/when-i-become-governor-oyo-bus-terminals-will-be-converted-to-a-student-hostel-libraries-teslim-folarin/

