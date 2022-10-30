Which Of The Apostles Is Your Favourite In The Bible?

Which Is Your Favourite Apostle In The Bible?

Despite being the Good Shepherd who laid down His life for His sheep, it was observed that Jesus loved and was endeared to some sheep more than others.

Among His multitude of disciples, there were the first eleven who were also called His apostles (the 12th not included because he was called “a devil” ). Matthew 10:2-4, John 6:70

Among the first eleven, there were the first three. Matthew 17:1, Mark 14:3, Luke 8:51

Among the first three, there was the first one who was also called His beloved. John 20:2, 21:7.

It was this apostle that the other apostles, including Peter, often passed through to get some information from Jesus which they were curious about, but Jesus hadn’t yet revealed to them. For instance, who was going to betray Him. John 13:21-26.

This was the only apostle that was said to have been there with Christ during His crucifixion after all His apostles were said to have fled and forsaken Him. It was of him Jesus had said to His mum who stood by His cross, “behold thy son!” and to the apostle, “behold thy mother!”. John 19:26-27

If was of this same apostle that Jesus after His resurrection, said to Peter, “If I will that he tarry till I come, what is that to thee? follow thou me.” John 21:22 (KJV)

While the apostle may not have tarried til the return of Jesus, he outlived every other apostle in the Bible, as he was the only one among them that was impossible to kill despite all the attempts made on his life, the last being when he was cast into pot of boiling oil, but instead of dying because of the heat, he emerged not just alive but also unharmed, which stunned the Roman ruler at the time, and all those who witnessed the miraculous incident, to the extent it sparked a revival among the Romans as many of them were converted and came to Christ as a result.

When it also came to revelation of the Word of God and things to come, he was head and shoulders above the rest. He was the only apostle in the Bible who revealed Jesus as Word of God that was in the beginning, which happens to be the greatest revelation of the Word of God any man could ever receive from above.

That apostle’s name is John, the son of Zebedee, who was also the brother of James another apostle of Christ and one of the first three.

John was undoubtedly Jesus’ favourite apostle in the Bible, the one He loved most.

But what was it about John that so endeared Jesus, that made Him love and treat him more specially than the others?

That and more we hope to find out in the next posts.

God bless.

