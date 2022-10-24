Which Of These Soups Are You Taking Home With You? (Pictures)

Happy weekend family,

These are my recent works and I want to check something. Giving only one option which of these delicacies are you okay to go home with?

Meanwhile, I have included the links below for those interested in replicating any of the recipes. They are easy to follow[b] Cook With Me[/b] steps.

Ogbono Soup

https://www.nairaland.com/7206686/how-cook-special-ogbono-soup

Egusi Soup

https://www.nairaland.com/7108228/way-make-rich-egusi-soup

Tomato Stew

https://www.nairaland.com/7124519/see-delicious-tomato-stew-grilled

Vegetable Soup

https://www.nairaland.com/7318669/how-cook-delicious-edikang-ikong-soup

