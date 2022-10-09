In Genesis 3 verse 11, God asked Adam a question: “Who told you that you were naked”?

Let’s start from the beginning.

Before God created humans, God has always been existing gloriously in eternity. If God has decided to not create humans (or anything at all), God will still be fine in Himself. However, as an expression of His nature of love, He decided to create humans and place them on earth where He can share His love and dominion with us.

Since humans came from God, He is our Source, and we are meant to be connected to Him to keep flourishing. However, after Adam and Eve sinned against God by yielding the counsel of the devil, God asked Man “Where are you?” (Genesis 3:9).

Note that this question wasn’t about the geographical location of Adam and Eve, since God knows all things. However, God was asking: “whose side are you now?”

And when Adam lamented that he was naked, God then asked him: “Who told you that you were naked”?

In other words, “what have you been listening to that is telling you what I’m not saying?”

This is the same question you must answer today. Have you been embracing ideologies and trends contrary to the Will of God?

You are meant to flourish by living your life in accordance with God’s Word, and not popular opinions. God is your Source, and you can only be fulfilled in Him.

Today, there are many evil voices people are listening to that are bringing discomfort to their spirit, soul and body. Voices of lesbianism, homeosexualism, immorality, greed, selfishness, pride, indecency, love of money, and so on.

Anything anyone is saying that is contrary to God’s Word should be discarded, because they will only strip you of your true supernatural identity as a child of God if you obey them.

Therefore, you should get yourself familiar with the Word of God in a time as this.

The first step is to have the Word of God reside in you. Jesus is the Word of God, and you should embrace Him as your Lord and Savior.

Say this simple prayer:

“LORD JESUS, I believe in my heart that You died for me and You raised on the third day for my justification. And so I confess with my mouth that You are my Lord and Savior. From today, I belong to the family of God. Thank You for giving me eternal life.”

God bless you.

https://www.sundayakanni.com/2022/10/who-told-you-that-you-were-naked.html?m=1

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related