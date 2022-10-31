Whoever Ayo Adebanjo’s Afenifere Endorses Usually Lose Elections – Keyamo

Minister of State, Labour and Employment and Director of Public Affairs and Chief Spokesperson Tinubu/Shettima Presidential Campaign Council, has debunked claims he said whoever Afenifere endorses usually lost elections they participated in.

Shortly after Afenifere led by Pa Reuben Fasoranti endorsed and prayed for the presidential ambition of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), some Nigerians referred to the tweet of Keyamo when Ayo Adebanjo, Afenifere’s acting National Leader endorsed Peter Obi, presidential candidate of the Labour Party.

Keyamo had tweeted “Propelled by a long-held animosity against Tinubu, in 2015, the Pa Ayo Adebanjo Afenifere endorsed Jonathan for President. In 2019, they endorsed Atiku. In both cases, they failed. Congrats, Peter Obi on this endorsement,”

When contacted by DAILY INDEPENDENT, Keyamo said he wasn’t referring to Afenifere as whole but the one led by Ayo Adebanjo.

” What i said was that whoever Ayo Adebanjo’s faction of Afenifere endorses usually fails. I am not saying Afenifere as a whole. I specifically said the Pa Ayo Adebanjo-led Afenifere”.



https://independent.ng/whoever-ayo-adebanjos-afenifere-endorses-usually-lose-elections-keyamo/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related