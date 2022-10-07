Why Does Reno Omokri Hate Peter Obi So Much? By David160 (Photos)

Why does Reno Omokri hate obi so much? He has even gone as far as campaigning for Tinubu, defending APC and even advising APC.

He has said countless times that obi can’t win the general election yet he keeps attacking him 24/7.. Even endangering his life by translating his interviews to Hausa in the hopes of sparking a Tribal conflict.

For me I think is just jealously… Reno deep down wishes that his preferred candidate Atiku of pdp had the kind of popularity obi had.

Why do u think Reno Omokri hates obi so much?

