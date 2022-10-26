Why I Forgave Osinbajo For Contesting Presidential Primaries Against Me – Tinubu

Osinbajo was the Lagos attorney general and justice commissioner between 1999 and 2007 when Tinubu was governor of the state.

The ruling All Progressives Congress presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu says he has forgiven the Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo for contesting against him during the party’s primary election.

Tinubu stated this in a viral video seen by SaharaReporters. In the video, the APC presidential candidate while speaking to Osinbajo’s loyalists in Kano on Monday said he holds no grudges against the Vice President.

At the meeting, Tinubu was urged by Alwan Hassan, Coordinator of the Drone Marshall Support Group, to cooperate with the vice president and other candidates who ran against him in the party’s primary election on June 8.

Along with Osinbajo, some of the other 13 candidates that contested against Tinubu included Senate President Ahmad Lawan and former transportation minister, Rotimi Amaechi.

Hassan said the group was ready to support and work with Tinubu.

He said, “We made consultations with your friends and even your enemies.

“Sometimes, all of them speak of one good quality about you. Most of them have agreed that you stood out as being patient and forgiving whosoever offends you in politics.

“We want to see more of public participation between you and the vice president, Professor Yemi Osinbajo and all other aspirants that contested against you. You are the candidate, you have won.”

Tinubu, in his response, said he has forgiven Osinbajo.

“I have nothing against him. I have been to his house after the primaries. I have seen him on the day of the goodwill message to the retreat organised by the President.

“And a man who forgives—a man who asks for forgiveness from Allah fully deserves forgiveness. If you cannot give forgiveness, how are you asking from Allah? To me, it is over,” he said

SaharaReporters had reported the exclusion of Osinbajo, and former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara in the APC presidential campaign council of Bola Tinubu/Kashim Shettima.

But Festus Keyamo, spokesman for the campaign council said the APC followed the directive of President Muhammadu Buhari who demanded the exclusion of some top government officials from the list, to allow them to concentrate on their jobs.

https://saharareporters.com/2022/10/26/why-i-forgave-vice-president-osinbajo-contesting-apc-presidential-primaries-against-me

