Why Is That English Premier League Players Barely Win The Ballon D’or?

The English Premier League is the leader in viewership across the globe.

The English premier league is also Considered the toughest league competition in the world.

English premier league also surpasses all others in terms of financial might like spending outrageous amount of money on buying or selling their players.

But Why is that Ballon d’Or winner barely comes out of England despite being considered the most toughest and most viewed football league in the world. Cristiano Ronaldo was the last person that won it in English premier league 2008 when he was playing for Manchester united.

2020 there was no Ballon d’Or winner due to corona virus outbreak but assuming it held we all know it was not coming to England. The award was going to Robert Lewandowski in Germany, FC Bayern Munich.

The Ballon d’Or award is an annual football award for the best player over the previous year. The recent winner of the Ballon d’Or award is a Real Madrid player, Karim Benzema.

Is it that English premier league players are just overrated and hyped? Or is it that if you want to create name for yourself premier league is the right place But if you want to win trophies Spanish league is the right place?? Please let share our thoughts on this issue.

