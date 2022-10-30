Why Would You Do As An Employee?

Prospective Employer asking employee of his notice period to quit his current employer.

Employee responded a month lieu of notice will be given to his current employer.

Prospective employer gave this employee an offer letter stated he must resume with immediate effect.

Here are my questions for both party.

What will you do as an employee?

Employer What are you trying to inject into the system?

