WIKE APPOINTS 14,000 ADVISERS, 359 LIAISON OFFICERS

The Rivers State governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike has appointed 14,000 (fourteen thousand) advisers for various political units in the State.

The governor, in a statement signed by his Special Assistant on Media, Kelvin Ebiri on Tuesday, said the advisers will play a pivotal role in the administration.

“In addition to the 14,000 advisers, Governor Wike has also appointed 319 Ward Liaison Officers and 40 Local Government Area Liaison Officers. The appointments are with immediate effect.”

Kelvin Ebiri

Special Assistant Media to the Rivers State Governor

October 11, 2022.



