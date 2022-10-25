Wike Reveals Why Atiku Is Not On Rivers State PDP Campaign Posters

The Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, has disclosed why the picture of the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Abubakar Atiku, was removed from the State’s campaign poster.

Governor Wike disclosed this during the inauguration of Rivers State PDP campaign council on Monday, alleging that Atiku chose those he wanted to work with in Rivers State without consulting him.

“The presidential candidate entered my state and picked members of the presidential council without the contribution of the governor. They said they don’t need me to campaign for them.

“I have never seen how people would disrespect a state like Rivers State and go and choose enemies of the state without”, he said.

Wike also claimed he will only campaign for people who have asked him to do so and that Atiku has not asked him to campaign for him.

https://dailypost.ng/2022/10/24/governor-wike-explains-why-atiku-not-on-states-campaign-poster/?amp=1

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related