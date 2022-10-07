Wike Signs Motion Derecognising Celestine Omehia As Governor (Photos)

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike has today signed the instrument cancelling the recognition of Sir Celestine Ngozichim Omehia as a former Governor of the State.

This de-recognition is a follow-up to the resolution of the Rivers State House of Assembly on Thursday, October 06, 2022.

Recall that in June 2015, Wike formally recognised Omehia as a former Governor of the oil-rich State. Speaking of running away from the dark days of political bitterness, the Governor also restored his (Omehia’s) benefits, pensions and the Grand Service Star of Rivers State (GSSRS) bestowed on all former and incumbent Governors of the State.

Omehia was removed from Office by a Supreme Court decision in 2007, stating that he wasn’t the valid candidate of the Party (PDP).

The relationship between the two turned sour after the PDP Presidential Primary where the Ikwerre-Etchie politician decided to pitch tent with the flagbearer, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar GCON at the backdrop of a feud with Wike.

