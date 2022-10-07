Wike To Sign Cancelation Of Omehia’s Recognition As Ex-Rivers Governor Today

Rivers state governor, Nyesom Wike will tomorrow sign the instrument on cancellation of recognition of Sir Celestine Omehia as a former governor of Rivers state on Friday.

The Special Assistant on New Media to the Governor, Kelvin Ebiri who made this known in a statement today said the signing will take place in the Government House in Port Harcourt.

“His Excellency Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, the Executive Governor of Rivers State, is to sign the instrument on cancellation of the recognition of Sir Celestine Omehia as a former governor of Rivers State”.

“The cancellation of the recognition is sequence to the resolution of the Rivers State House of Assembly adopted on Thursday, 6th October, 2022 to derecognise Sir Celestine Omehia as a former governor of the State”.

“The signing will take place in Government House, Port Harcourt on Friday, 7th October, 2022 by 12 noon”.

The Rivers State House of Assembly on Thursday derecognised Omehia as a former governor of the state.

Also, the House asked Omehia to within seven days refund N96.5 million he received as benefits as a former governor.

Many had alleged the action of the state government was due to the former Governor’s support for Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).



