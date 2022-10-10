Wike’s Allies Await Directive As PDP Flags Off Presidential Campaign Today

As the major opposition party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), flags off its presidential campaign for the 2023 general elections today in Uyo, the Akwa Ibom State capital, allies of Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike, are awaiting directive from him on where to pitch their tent among all the parties seeking his support.
While Wike has promised not to leave the PDP, he has vowed not to support Atiku Abubakar, the party’s presidential candidate, except the national chairman of the party, Iyorchia Ayu, resigns from office.
Wike, who wants the position of national chairman moved to the South, had consistently argued that Ayu cannot continue to preside over the affairs of the PDP as he is from the same Northern region as Atiku.
To press home their demands, Wike and his team which include Governors Seyi Makinde of Oyo, Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia, Samuel Ortom of Benue, former chairman of the Board of Trustees of the PDP, Olabode George; former Minister of Information, Prof Jerry Gana; ex-Governors Donald Duke, Olusegun Mimiko and Jonah Jang of Cross River, Ondo and Plateau states, respectively, among others pulled out of the PDP presidential campaign team.
Despite series of meetings, Wike and Atiku are yet to reach a truce and efforts by stakeholders in the party to wade into the matter have yielded no positive result.
Wike’s action at the weekend where he signed the motion derecognizing Sir Celestine Omehia as a former governor of the state further proved that his war with Atiku is yet to be over.
Political analysts said Wike masterminded the action of the Assembly in derecognizing Omehia who is one of the PDP chieftains supporting Atiku in Rivers State.
Speaking with Daily Independent, a serving Commissioner in Rivers State, who asked not to be named, said PDP supporters in Rivers are solidly behind Wike and will go anywhere he directs them to go.
“Let them flag off the campaign. We wish them the best of luck. Whether Rivers votes matter or not, we will know at the end of the election. On our part, we are waiting for directives from the peoples’ General, His Excellency Nyesom Ezenwo Wike. Wherever he goes, we go with him”, he said.
Speaking with Daily Independent, Debo Ologunagba, the PDP’s National Publicity Secretary, however, said the party’s reconciliation process is on course to bring all stakeholders together in order to work for the party’s victory in the presidential election.
“Those saying there is crisis in the party do not know the facts. Number one, when you have a party like the PDP that is democratic, you are bound to have some differences. In any organisation, that will surely happen. But what is most important is that the PDP has a capacity for internal resolution mechanism which has been very effective.
“Also the Board of Trustees are ready with their report. Unlike other parties, in PDP we don’t give directives because we are a democratic party. However, peace talks and negotiating take time because reconciliation is not a 100 metres dash. It is a marathon. We are on course and we are very confident that we will achieve the needed unity to begin and lead our party to victory in 2023.
“Irrespective of the differences in opinion, we are united. All our leaders, governors and stakeholders have all agreed that there is a need for all of us to come together to rescue and begin the hard work of rebuilding”, he said.
The Presidential Campaign Council is led by the Akwa Ibom State governor, Udom Emmanuel, as chairman while Sokoto State governor, Aminu Tambuwal, is the Director-General.
The party also named former governor of Cross Rivers State, Liyel Imoke as Deputy-Director General, Operations; former National Secretary of the party, Prof Adewale Oladipo, as Deputy-Director, Administration; High Chief Raymond Dokpesi as Deputy-Director, Technical and Systems, while Okwesilieze Nwodo is appointed as Deputy-Director, Research and Strategy of the National Campaign Management Committee.
Other members of the campaign council include former Vice President Namadi Sambo; former Presidents of the Senate, Anyim Pius Anyim, David Mark and Bukola Saraki, as well as members of the National Assembly, former governors and former ministers.
