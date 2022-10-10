Wike’s Allies Await Directive As PDP Flags Off Presidential Campaign Today

As the major opposition party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), flags off its presidential campaign for the 2023 general elections today in Uyo, the Akwa Ibom State capital, al­lies of Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike, are awaiting directive from him on where to pitch their tent among all the parties seeking his support.

While Wike has promised not to leave the PDP, he has vowed not to support Atiku Abubakar, the party’s presi­dential candidate, except the national chairman of the par­ty, Iyorchia Ayu, resigns from office.

Wike, who wants the po­sition of national chairman moved to the South, had con­sistently argued that Ayu can­not continue to preside over the affairs of the PDP as he is from the same Northern region as Atiku.

To press home their de­mands, Wike and his team which include Governors Seyi Makinde of Oyo, Okezie Ik­peazu of Abia, Samuel Ortom of Benue, former chairman of the Board of Trustees of the PDP, Olabode George; for­mer Minister of Information, Prof Jerry Gana; ex-Gover­nors Donald Duke, Olusegun Mimiko and Jonah Jang of Cross River, Ondo and Plateau states, respectively, among oth­ers pulled out of the PDP pres­idential campaign team.

Despite series of meetings, Wike and Atiku are yet to reach a truce and efforts by stakehold­ers in the party to wade into the matter have yielded no positive result.

Wike’s action at the week­end where he signed the motion derecognizing Sir Ce­lestine Omehia as a former governor of the state further proved that his war with Atiku is yet to be over.

Political analysts said Wike masterminded the action of the Assembly in derecognizing Omehia who is one of the PDP chieftains supporting Atiku in Rivers State.

Speaking with Daily Inde­pendent, a serving Commis­sioner in Rivers State, who asked not to be named, said PDP supporters in Rivers are solidly behind Wike and will go anywhere he directs them to go.

“Let them flag off the cam­paign. We wish them the best of luck. Whether Rivers votes matter or not, we will know at the end of the election. On our part, we are waiting for direc­tives from the peoples’ General, His Excellency Nyesom Ezen­wo Wike. Wherever he goes, we go with him”, he said.

Speaking with Daily Inde­pendent, Debo Ologunagba, the PDP’s National Publicity Secretary, however, said the party’s reconciliation process is on course to bring all stake­holders together in order to work for the party’s victory in the presidential election.

“Those saying there is crisis in the party do not know the facts. Number one, when you have a party like the PDP that is democratic, you are bound to have some differences. In any organisation, that will surely happen. But what is most im­portant is that the PDP has a capacity for internal resolution mechanism which has been very effective.

“Also the Board of Trust­ees are ready with their re­port. Unlike other parties, in PDP we don’t give directives because we are a democratic party. However, peace talks and negotiating take time because reconciliation is not a 100 metres dash. It is a mar­athon. We are on course and we are very confident that we will achieve the needed unity to begin and lead our party to victory in 2023.

“Irrespective of the differ­ences in opinion, we are united. All our leaders, governors and stakeholders have all agreed that there is a need for all of us to come together to rescue and begin the hard work of rebuild­ing”, he said.

The Presidential Campaign Council is led by the Akwa Ibom State governor, Udom Emmanuel, as chairman while Sokoto State governor, Aminu Tambuwal, is the Director-Gen­eral.

The party also named for­mer governor of Cross Rivers State, Liyel Imoke as Deputy-Di­rector General, Operations; for­mer National Secretary of the party, Prof Adewale Oladipo, as Deputy-Director, Adminis­tration; High Chief Raymond Dokpesi as Deputy-Director, Technical and Systems, while Okwesilieze Nwodo is ap­pointed as Deputy-Director, Research and Strategy of the National Campaign Manage­ment Committee.

Other members of the cam­paign council include former Vice President Namadi Sambo; former Presidents of the Sen­ate, Anyim Pius Anyim, David Mark and Bukola Saraki, as well as members of the Nation­al Assembly, former governors and former ministers.

