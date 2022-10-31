World Para Powerlifting African Championships 2022: See How We Fared In Cairo

The World Para-Powerlifting Open African Championships is come and gone. The four-day tournament held at the Dr. Hassan Moustafa Sports Hall in Cairo, Egypt from October 27-30, 2022.

Para-Powerlifting involves persons with varying physical disabilities competing in different classifications of the Sport. This is the only World Para Sport organising a Regional Championships in Africa.

This is the third edition which commenced with the 11th African Games held in Brazzaville, Congo in September 2015. Nigeria and Egypt dominated the event in the female and male categories respectively.

The first official World Para Powerlifting African Championships (strictly for only persons from the Continent) held in Algiers in August 2018. Nigeria finished tops with 11 Gold and 2 Silver medals.

This edition is both an African Championship and an Open hosting athletes outside the Continent, the biggest ever. This is historic and first of its kind with over 168 athletes comprising 106 males and 62 females, from 26 Countries competing for honours.

This competition features as a mandatory step on the qualification pathway for all Para powerlifters striving to qualify for the Paris 2024 Summer Paralympic Games.

Covid-19 measures were being applied all through the competition.

Nigeria is represented by: Nine females in 41, 45, 50, 61, 67, 79, 86, and +86 kg, while two males competed in the 54 and 65kg in the championships.

Nigeria and Egypt are obviously the Continent’s powerhouses in this Sport.

UPDATED: Nigeria finished second behind hosts, Egypt with 8 Gold & 3 Silver medals (excepting team event).

