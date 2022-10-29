World’s Travel: 15 Most Visited Cities In The World

Humans have been on the move for thousands of years and in no time in history has it been easier to travel than today.

Tourism is forming an increasing part of the global economy, even making up 9% of GDP and employing 1/11 people globally. Some countries are economic powerhouses bringing in millions of tourists to do business locally while others are pristine gems which draw in adventure-seekers and nature-lovers. People travel for pleasure, businesses, tourism/adventure, shopping and lots more.

Places like Paris, London and Rome are places that every traveler must visit in their lifetime. But have you ever wondered just how many people visit some of these cities each year or, indeed, which cities attracts the largest share of international tourists? Here is a list of the most visited cities in the world in 2015.

source: http://m.escapehere.com/travel-tips/the-15-most-visited-cities-in-the-world-2015/?cus_referrer=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.google.com%2Fsearch%3Frevid%3D1588811047%26hl%3Den%26ie%3DISO-8859-1%26q%3Dmost%2Bvisited%2Bcities

http://list25.com/25-most-visited-countries-in-the-world/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related