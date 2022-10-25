Would You Hug A Snake? Meet The 10 Friendliest Snakes In The World (Photos)

I love hugging my friend’s big fluffy Bernese Mountain Dog, but a snake? I’m not so sure.

I know there are a few snakes that I would not want to hug, like a massive Boa Constrictor but Boa Constrictors are actually one of the most popular pet snakes, so maybe they are friendlier than you think.

Some big-eyed smiley snakes do score points for cuteness, and others are not venomous.

One plays dead when it gets frightened!

Let’s find out about the 10 friendliest snakes in the world!

#10) Rough Green Snake

On the cuteness scale, these get a 10! Rough green snakes are small bright green snakes that look like they are always smiling!

Their big black eyes give them a cartoonish look. They are a slender snake (about the width of your finger) and average 10-20 inches.

They are shy, timid, snakes that are so not aggressive, but they also seem to not enjoy being handled.

As a pet, they are recommended for experienced snake owners or as a snake to watch, vs handle. Smooth green snakes are a very similar cousin.



SOURCE

