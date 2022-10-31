Yoruba Actress, Nkechi Blessing To Ooni Of Ife: I Am Patiently Waiting For My Turn

I Am Patiently Waiting For My Turn – Nkechi Blessing Writes Ooni of Ife (Photo)
Nigerian actress, Nkechi Blessing Sunday has reached out to the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, who appears to be on a wedding spree, IGBERETV reports.
The monarch has gotten married to six women within the last one month.
Taking to her Instagram page, Nkechi shared a photoshopped image of her kneeling before the monarch and wrote;
”Ooni of ife Sir,I am patiently waiting for my turn..thank you in advance sir.”
https://www.instagram.com/reel/CkTNcOdgwd2/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link