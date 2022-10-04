Youth Advocate, Ogenna Walter Bags Nelson Mandela Leadership Award, Gets Number Plate

Amb. Ogenna Walter Ekwubiri Bags Nelson Mandela Leadership Award, Gets Customized Plate Number

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=e1IXi1VpShA

Youth advocate , the Founder Motivating African Youths Initiative, and Country President World Women Leading Change , Dr. Ogenna Walter Ekwubiri has been honoured with the award of Nelson Mandela Leadership Award of Excellence and Integrity as West African Youth Ambassador.

The award is in recognition of her, “Great effort as a prominent young female Entrepreneur, Activist, Humanitarian and personality of repute and goal oriented individual with passion for youth and societal development and philanthropist” a nomination letter signed by Amb. Emmanuel S. William said.

The nomination letter read further, “As young leaders, we are proud of you as a woman of high character with reputable antecedents. We celebrate your excellence in leadership and integrity you have built over time, identifying opportunities and building relationships to set achievable goals.

“In a bid to contribute our quota to the actualization of young leaders in Africa; to further propagate our message to the entire world, we select young achievers such as yourself and elevate their status globally by appointing them into the West Africa Youth Council of the ECOWAS and also celebrate and award them’.

“In addition, we also intend to bestow on you as ECOWAS YOUTH AMBASSADOR AND RECIPIENT OF NELSON MANDELA LEADERSHIP AWARD OF EXCELLENCE AND INTEGRITY for your persistent hard work and resounding success in rapidly improving entrepreneurship and the youth empowerment.”

https://guardian.ng/news/amb-ogenna-walter-ekwubiri-bags-nelson-mandela-leadership-award

