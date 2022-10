https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GP6JyBEpRnQ

Youths Protest Against EFCC In Warri

Some youths staged a protest against the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission on Tuesday in Warri, Delta State.

This comes days after EFCC arrested 95 suspected Internet fraudsters in Warri.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related