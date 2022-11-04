₦‎10b Marriage Scandal: Natasha Akpoti Trends On Twitter

The People’s Democratic Party senatorial candidate for Kogi central, Natasha Akpoti Uduaghan, is being dragged on the social media platform Twitter as a hashtag #NatashaAkpoti occupies the number 6th of the trending topics as at 6:40 P.M.

Tweets are accusing her of many things including issues relating to her marital life and the tussle with the Kogi State government.

One of the Twitter users, Yusuf Benson with handle @bensonyusufPR, twitted, “The fact that Natasha Akpoti is coming out to publicity support a terrorist that was is suspected to have killed so many innocent should raise an eyebrow she should be behind bars not in a senatorial campaign.”

Meanwhile, Lucia @Lucia_Jose said, “This #NatashaAkpoti wan scam her way inside government? Una no see wetin she do her own husband?”

Another user, Alexia @Dee daizie wrote, “Wetin dey burst my head now na #NatashaAkpoti. Someone that cannot mange her home wants to occupy a senatorial post to look after a senatorial district in her state”

