₦‎1k Challenge: Labour Party Seeks Monetary Donation From The Public (Photos)

One Thousand Naira Challenge: Labour Party Seeks Monetary Donation From The Public (Photos)

Labour Party has asked members of the public to donate a minimum of One Thousand Naira to support the party’s campaign, IGBERETV reports.

Unveiling the One Thousand Naira Challenge, the party posted on Twitter;

“Labour Party One Thousand Naira Challenge.

Take ownership of the Labour Party campaign by donating a minimum of N1,000 to the account below:

Account Name: Labour Party Campaign Account

Account Number:1225832294

Bank:Zenith Bank”



https://twitter.com/NgLabour/status/1595858156722475009?t=w-N1LrJlCnefkQ-XehcjPQ&s=19

